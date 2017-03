Team news: Ó Braonain and Ó Laoi in for Tribe U21s 24 March 2017





©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Galway's Colm Ó Braonain and Darragh Cummins of Sligo contest a high ball.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Colm Ó Braonain and Antaine Ó Laoi have been drafted into the Galway starting fifteen for tomorrow's Connacht U21FC clash against Mayo in Tuam.

Ó Braonain (Oileain Arainn) and Ó Laoi (An Spideal) replace Sean Kelly and Eoin Finnerty as manager Gerry Fahy makes two changes from the side that lined out in the 4-10 to 2-12 win over Leitrim at the St Jarlath's Park venue two weeks ago.

Galway (Connacht U21FC v Mayo): Ronan O Beolain; Liam Kelly, Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Rory Greene; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid; Peter Cooke, Colm Ó Braonain; Antaine Ó Laoi, Michael Daly, Colin Brady; Robert Finnerty, Paul Mannion, Dessie Conneely.