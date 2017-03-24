Dyas nearing return 24 March 2017





Armagh's Kevin Dyas.

Forgotten an Kevin Dyas is close to making his Armagh return.

The former Collingwood recruit has endured a three-year injury nightmare which has threatened to end his career. However, he recently resumed training after undergoing a microfracture procedure in London on his troublesome right knee last summer.

"The last game for Armagh where I was actually fit was the All-Ireland quarter-final against Donegal in 2014. I've been rehabbing for almost two years now so it's getting to the point where I need to say 'right, I'm going to get back or I'm not going to get back'," he told the Irish News.

"I've just been doing mainly straight line stuff, not much lateral movement, fairly simple stuff. So I still have a bit to go in terms of getting up to the rigours of training and match-like scenarios."

Dyas is targeting the Orchard County's Ulster SFC quarter-final against neighbours Down on June 4 as his comeback game.

"That's been my main priority since I got this second surgery," he continued.

"If I got a bit of the league, it would be a bonus, but certainly the Down game, I'd like to think, if I'm not back training and moving alright by then, the things probably haven't progressed as we had planned."