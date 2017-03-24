Treaty to come out all guns blazing 24 March 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

The time for experimentation is over, according to Limerick manager John Kiely.

The last round of the Allianz NHL takes place this weekend as the Shannonsiders look to round off their campaign with a win over Galway.

Looking at the bigger picture, this will be one of their last competitive games until the Munster SHC semi-final clash against Clare.

And Kiely is keen to have as strong a team as possible facing the Tribesmen at the Gaelic Grounds this weekend.

“Experimentation is over, we will be putting out our best team available,” Kiely told the Limerick Leader.

“The focus has shifted from trying players and positions to a more focused approach. We will be putting out as strong a team as we can, taking injuries and sickness into it.

“We are in the closing stages of the league so there is less room for experimentation. It is definitely going to be a good measure of where we are – an opportunity to see how far we have come.”