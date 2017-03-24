Ryan doubt for Kerry clash 24 March 2017





Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.

Offaly captain Sean Ryan remains a doubt for their must-win game against Kerry at Tralee on Sunday.

The Faithful County still have a chance of avoiding a relegation play-off if they can beat Kerry and Laois lose to Wexford.

However, should results go their way, they will not only avoid the play-off, but a quarterfinal meeting with Tipperary will be on the cards.

Ryan is rated as doubtful after he picked up a groin injury during the defeat to Wexford last time out.

Definitely missing are Shane Kinsella and Joe Bergin who are still sidelined through injury, but Stephen Quirke and David King do return.