Flanagan targets two wins 24 March 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan Offaly manager Pat Flanagan

Offaly must win their remaining two matches to have a chance of avoiding relegation and that is the thought of their manager Pat Flanagan.

The Faithful County face Sligo this weekend before finishing their campaign against Laois the following week.

It’s a case of sh*t or bust for Flanagan and his charges at this stage of the campaign as they are bottom of the table on two points. Laois are on the same points with a better score difference while Antrim and Longford are just ahead on four points.

Flanagan had cause to be positive following last weekend’s display against Tipperary, which ultimately ended in defeat.

However, he stressed to the Midland Tribune that the remaining games are like championship games at this stage of the campaign.

“I said after the Armagh game that we are in a three game league and have to win two of our games. Now it is a two game league and we have to win two. If we don’t, we are in trouble,” stated Flanagan.

“They are knockout games and they are like championship games for us.”