24 March 2017

The fact that SKY have exclusive rights to the Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Limerick has caused anger amongst the former’s county board delegates.

This will be the first time that a Munster SHC semi-final or final will not be shown on terrestrial TV as SKY have won the rights to broadcast the game.

Delegates at a recent county board meeting slammed the decision to screen the game on the pay-per-view channel.

The Clare Champions reports Feakle delegate Mike Daly branding the decision as a ‘disgrace’ and adding that ‘we are selling our souls’.

Sixmilebridge delegate Christy Murray added: “Have we any say? Many of the people that the clubs go to for help and financial support don’t have SKY. Tipp and Cork aren’t on SKY; they would not allow it. It’s all about the money now.”




