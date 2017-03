Team news: Red Hands make two changes 23 March 2017





Coalisland and Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey against Tipperary.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made two changes from the defeat to Donegal for Sunday's Allianz League meeting with Mayo in Omagh.

The Red Hands' goalkeeper rotation policy continues with Niall Morgan coming in for Mickey O'Neill after last weekend's six-point loss in Ballybofey while Padraig Hampsey also gets the nod as Cathal McShane drops to the bench.

Tyrone (Allianz FL v Mayo): Niall Morgan; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Rory Brennan, Justin McMahon, Tiernan McCann; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Kieran McGeary, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Subs: Mickey O’Neill, Conall McCann, Aidan McCrory, Darren McCurry, Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan McNabb, Padraig McNulty, Cathal McShane, Conor Meyler, Jonathan Monroe, Ronan O’Neill.