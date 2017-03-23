Team news: Mayo U21s show five survivors 23 March 2017





Mayo's Matthew Ruane celebrates with his team mates.

Mayo's Matthew Ruane celebrates with his team mates. ©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo boss Mike Solan has named his team to face Galway in the Connacht U21FC semi-final at Tuam Stadium on Saturday with five survivors from last year's All-Ireland winning fifteen.

Matthew Flanagan, Eoin O'Donoghue, Shairoze Akram, Matthew Ruane and James Kelly all started the 2016 Clarke Cup final success over Cork while James Carr came off the bench as the westerners claimed a first All-Ireland title in this grade since 2006.

Mayo (Connacht U21FC v Galway): Matthew Flanagan; Stephen Brennan, Eoin O'Donoghue, Sean Conlon; Marcus Park, Dylan Cannon, Shairoze Akram; Matthew Ruane, Mikey Murray; James McCormack, Gerry Canavan, James Kelly; James Lyons, Brian Reape, James Carr.