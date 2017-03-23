Shanahan appeal rejected

23 March 2017

Waterford's Maurice Shanahan after being shown a red card against Cork.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Maurice Shanahan will miss Waterford's crunch Allianz League clash with Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

It has been confirmed that the GAA's Central Hearings Committee have rejected the Deise's appeal against the red card shown to the Lismore attacker in their defeat to Cork two week ago.

Shanahan was dismissed against the Rebels following an incident with Dean Brosnan and will sit out the Division 1A final round game which is a must win for Waterford if they are to avoid a relegation playoff and make the knockout stages.




Most Read Stories

'Martin was very solid behind us when we lost Michaela'

Take ten quiz: how much do you know about Round 5 of the Allianz FL?

Is Gooch about to retire?

Meath experience left McEnaney 'battle-hardened'

Injury concerns for Kingdom

eir Sport secures rights to broadcast All-Ireland club games


Android app on Google Play