Shanahan appeal rejected 23 March 2017





Waterford's Maurice Shanahan after being shown a red card against Cork.

Waterford's Maurice Shanahan after being shown a red card against Cork. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Maurice Shanahan will miss Waterford's crunch Allianz League clash with Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

It has been confirmed that the GAA's Central Hearings Committee have rejected the Deise's appeal against the red card shown to the Lismore attacker in their defeat to Cork two week ago.

Shanahan was dismissed against the Rebels following an incident with Dean Brosnan and will sit out the Division 1A final round game which is a must win for Waterford if they are to avoid a relegation playoff and make the knockout stages.