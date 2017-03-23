O'Driscoll blow for Rebels 23 March 2017





Cork's Brian O'Driscoll and Barry McKeon of Longford.

Cork footballers have been dealt a major blow with the news that forward Brian O’Driscoll will be out for the next four weeks at least.

The Southern Star reports that the 22-year-old dislocated his shoulder during training on Tuesday night and it is understood to be the same shoulder which kept him out of action for five months back in 2014.

It could not have come at a worse time for manager Peader Healy as he prepares his side for two vital Division 2 clashes against Derry (this Sunday) and Down respectively, with the Leesiders looking for points to steer them further away from the relegation zone.

A three-time Munster U21FC winner, the Tadhg MacCarthaigh clubman has been a permanent fixture for Cork since making his senior debut three years ago.