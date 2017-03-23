10 years since soccer made its Croker debut 23 March 2017





European Qualifier 2007 at Croke Park. Republic of Ireland and Wales shake hands before the National anthem. European Qualifier 2007 at Croke Park. Republic of Ireland and Wales shake hands before the National anthem.

Tomorrow will mark 10 years to the day since soccer made its debut in Croke Park.

On March 24, 2007, GAA headquarters played host to the Euro 2008 Qualifier between Ireland and Wales in front of a crowd of 72,539 – a record-breaking attendance for a soccer match in this country.

Steve Staunton’s side won the game 1-0 thanks to Stephen Ireland’s first-half goal but the ‘Boys in Green’ would eventually end up missing out on qualification from Group D.

Tomorrow night sees the two countries meet again at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where a win for the hosts would put them seven points clear of the Welsh in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group.