Rochford not pressing the panic button 23 March 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford dejected.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford dejected.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is not feeling the pressure of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Sitting third from bottom in Division One, Mayo need at least one more win to make sure of their place in the top flight.

This weekend, they take on a Tyrone side that will be eager to return to winning ways having lost to Donegal last time out.

Rochford told the Western People that they are better off than they were at the same stage of the league this time last year and he is confident they can avoid the drop.

“We had only two points this time last year. We had to go to Roscommon, who were beating all around them at that stage,” said Rochford.

“We’re in a position where we’ve got an opportunity to win a game at the weekend. Omagh will be a very difficult place to go but we’ll take on the challenge and see how best we can deal with it.”