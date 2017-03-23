McNamee: Mayo will be like a wounded animal 23 March 2017





Tyrone's Ronan McNamee.

Tyrone full-back Ronan McNamee expects there to be a severe backlash from Mayo when they visit Omagh this weekend.

The Westerners suffered a shock home defeat to Cavan last Sunday, which leaves them with relegation worries heading into the last two rounds, and the fact that Tyrone are heading into the game off the back of a defeat (to Donegal) leads McNamee to believe that there’s a “fiery” encounter in store.

“They’ll not be too far away come the end of the year, I imagine. They’re always there or thereabouts,” he told the Strabane Chronicle.

“They’re never that tarrah in the league to be honest so it’s no real shock. But they’re like a wounded animal at the moment – they really need points as they don’t want to be dragged into a relegation battle.

“We’ll be looking for two points too so it sets up a fiery enough encounter after last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss.

“We’ve a good enough record against them in the league, but when it comes to everything else they’ve a good enough record against us.”

Throw-in for Sunday's game at Healy Park is at 3pm.