'Martin was very solid behind us when we lost Michaela' 23 March 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has paid tribute to Martin McGuinness following his passing on Tuesday.

Harte revealed that the former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister gave huge support to his family at the time of his daughter Michaela’s murder in 2011 and offered his sincere condolences to the McGuinness family.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Harte said: "I want to pass on my condolences to his entire family.

"Because Martin was very solid behind us when we lost Michaela and very supportive of the Michaela Foundation, and came to our fifth year celebrations there when we had it in the City Hall in Belfast."

He added: "I think he was a very warm man. As people have said, he had a warm disposition to him and he had a great capacity to be good company. What more could you ask of a man?

"I would just like to say that he has been very supportive of us and our prayers go out to his family."