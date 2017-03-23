Meath experience left McEnaney 'battle-hardened' 23 March 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney feels his stint with Meath has improved him as an inter-county manager.

McEnaney spent two years in charge of the Royal County, leading them to a Leinster final appearance in 2012, and while there were difficult times for the Corduff man during his tenure, he still feels that the experience has stood to him.

“Sometimes in life you have to start all over again, and I just felt like this was me starting all over again in football and I’m really enjoying it,” McEnaney is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

“The Meath experience was tough but nevertheless it’s left me battle-hardened for Gaelic football.

“I had three or four opportunities since that but I really wasn’t interested in getting back into inter-county management until last September. I felt the hunger was back to go back into a job and I’m delighted it’s Wexford I picked because of the bond I have with the group of players.

“The journey’s long for me, but it’s very rewarding for the players’ application to the job. I found a group of players that was really hungry for success and hungry for a professional set-up and we’ve tried to deliver that as best we could.

“For the amount of commitment you have to give to an inter-county manager’s job, you would nearly want to be winning every single game for it to be enjoyable, and we’re doing that at the moment.”

Promoted Wexford will take on Westmeath in a top of the table clash in Division 4 this Sunday at Innovate Wexford Park.