McGlinchey left bewildered

Waterford football manager Tom McGlinchey

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey is at odds to explain his side’s failure in this year’s NFL campaign.

Defeats to Westmeath and Carlow in their last two outings ended the Deise interest in promotion from Division Four with two rounds of the league to go.

Waterford have to play Limerick this weekend before facing Leitrim the following week as preparation for the Munster SFC starts in earnest.

And McGlinchey admitted to the Waterford News & Star that it will not be easy to motivate the players for the remaining games.

“It’s hard. Players are playing for their county and there’s a huge responsibility playing with your county and representing that Waterford jersey,” said McGlinchey.

“Fellas have to take that on board as well. Ultimately, we’ll prepare for the championship in ten weeks’ time.”