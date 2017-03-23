Maguire: we made them look good 23 March 2017





Derek Maguire says Louth didn't do themselves any favours during Sunday's heavy home defeat to Armagh.

The Wee County surprisingly lost to their neighbours by ten points and their sweeper admits they only have themselves to blame: "Armagh were very good but I think we made them look better than they are," the Young Irelands clubman told The Drogheda Independent.

"We are a far better team than we showed. I would consider Louth a better team than Armagh, but we obviously didn't show it. It's hard to take when you know you can do better. They probably looked like a Division Two team but we looked more like a Division Four team.

"Tipperary are going to be a very tough team to beat and realistically they are probably a better team than Armagh. We're under no illusions about how hard it will be and we have a number of things we need to address. If we're any way like that next week, we'll be beaten by the same amount."