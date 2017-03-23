Mood positive in Deise camp, insists McGrath 23 March 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Waterford manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath says his team will treat either a league quarter-final or relegation play-off with “equal measure”.

Sunday sees the Deise men head for Ennis, where a win would put them through to the last eight and defeat could potentially see them finish in the bottom two, and McGrath says the group are positive over achieving the result the need.

“We’ve tried our best to rid that talk in our camp,” the De La Salle man is quoted saying by RTE.ie

“I know everyone knows it’s a pressurised environment, but we’re just trying to get some substance out of a good performance at the weekend.

“If we end up in a relegation play-off, or in a quarter-final, we’ll treat it with equal measure.”

On the possibility of relegation for his side, McGrath added: “We’re in year four of my tenure and I think the focus has to change towards the Championship. If that means a relegation along the way, I don’t think it will be too incumbent on us overall.”