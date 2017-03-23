Injury concerns for Kingdom 23 March 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kerry's Killian Young with Kevin McManamon of Dublin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice is set to be without a number of key players for the crunch clash against Cavan on Sunday.

Shane Enright, Killian Young and James O’Donoghue look almost certain to miss out on the game at Breffni Park.

Enright and Young suffered hamstring and groin injuries respectively during the drawn clash against Dublin last weekend.

O’Donoghue has been suffering from a calf injury for the past couple of weeks and is reported to need another couple of weeks’ rehabilitation before making a return.

Kerry are still not safe from the threat of relegation even though they will be looking to push on for a place in the semi-finals.