23 March 2017

Louth manager Colin Kelly.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colin Kelly insists Louth are still in a great place despite their eye-watering defeat to neighbours Armagh last weekend.

Last year's Division Four winners won their first four Division Three outings this season but came crashing down to earth against a well-tuned Orchard County on Sunday. They remain joint-top of the third tier with Tipperary, whom they face in Thurles this weekend:

"Of course we are in a good position - absolutely," their manager told The Dundalk Democrat. "We are in a better position than Laois and they were favourites to win it.

"It is a tough division and there are three teams that can get promoted - Louth, Armagh and Tipperary. Would we have taken that at the start of the year? I would.

"We don't have to be told how bad we were [against Armagh]. We fully understand. We are realists, but we will get back on the horse and look forward to the game in Tipp this Sunday."




