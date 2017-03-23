Is Gooch about to retire? 23 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Speculation is growing that one of the greatest ever Gaelic footballers is about to retire from the inter-county scene.

Kerry star Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper may be about to hang up his boots after he landed a coveted All-Ireland club SFC medal on St Patrick’s Day.

The Kerryman states that rumours are abound in the Kingdom that five-time All-Ireland winner may call it a day at inter-county level.

Cooper is 34 this June and the demands of an inter-county footballer are increasing all the time.

Kerry selector Mikey Sheehy told the Kerryman that ‘Gooch’ will make the right decision for himself.

“I honestly don’t know what Colm’s plans are but from a personal point of view I firmly believe he still has an awful lot to offer Kerry,” said Sheehy.

“Obviously Colm owes Kerry absolutely nothing and he’s entitled to enjoy his All-Ireland win with the Crokes for a few days and we’ll see what he decides after that.”