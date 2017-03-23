Connerton ready for battle royal 23 March 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton. Longford manager Denis Connerton.

The race to avoid relegation from Division Three really hots up this weekend.

Longford sit in fifth place in the table on four points as Antrim lay sixth (four points), while Laois and Offaly prop up the table on two points each.

The Midlanders take on Laois this Saturday evening and a win for Denis Connerton’s charges would cement their place in the division for another year.

However, the Longford manager stressed to the Longford Leader that his charges are under no illusion as to the task that faces them this weekend.

“It will be a battle royal,” said Connerton. “I hope that extra weekend that we lost out on does not impact on us too much.

“We go to Laois and see if we can put back to back wins together. That would be huge for us.”

