Keher hits out at Cody critics 23 March 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Kilkenny legend Eddie Keher says critics have been “pulling the trigger early” on Brian Cody.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning manager came under fire after the Cats' recent 13-point defeat to Clare in Division 1A and, speaking at the launch of the KN Group All-Ireland Golf Classic, Keher felt the criticism was premature.

“Very strange, very strange how anyone could criticise Brian Cody for what he’s achieved,” he said.

“And being criticised by people who haven’t had anything near like the success he’s had over the years, it’s extraordinary. I suppose that’s a fact of life but there’s no-one better to take the criticism anyway.

“With politics and everything people are pulling the trigger early. I think we always had that sort of thing in Ireland. I’m afraid the unsuccessful people are waiting to get the successful people and wait for their downfall.

“As far as we’re concerned, Brian Cody will always be up there, no matter what happens from here on.”

Kilkenny face Dublin in a crunch Division 1A clash on Sunday at Parnell Park (throw-in 3pm), where the Cats will be looking for victory to pull away from a relegation play-off.