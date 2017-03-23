Guckian eyes Connacht 23 March 2017





The focus for Leitrim is now on the Connacht SFC, according to manager Brendan Guckian.

Last weekend’s defeat to Limerick ended their interest in promotion from Division Four for another year.

Even with two games of the league campaign to go, Guckian stressed to the Leitrim Observer that all their focus is now on getting things right for the championship.

“Every game is used as preparation and every game is used to improve on things we mightn’t have done well in the previous games,” said Guckian.

“So the next two games are no different, there are lots of things we need to work on and lots of areas we need to improve on and hopefully that is what we will do.”