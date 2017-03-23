Kearns wary of hectic schedule 23 March 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns speaks to his team before the Munster SFC semi-final clash against Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns is concerned by their hectic schedule as the Premier County bid for promotion.

Sitting on top of Division Three, Tipp have their own fate in their own hands, which pleases their manager.

However, one concern for Kearns is that they will be playing for the third weekend in a row this weekend as they prepare to take on Louth.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star, Kearns said: “We are top now on scoring difference so it’s up to us to keep winning.

“We have got to beat Louth and if we do that I think we are almost there. That’s the situation and remember that if we don’t we have to go to Armagh in our last game and that’s not an easy place to go. So, this game is huge.

“It’s just disappointing that we are going in there with two games in our legs and they have only one. That’s very disappointing, but that’s the way it is.”