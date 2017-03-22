Schools: St Peter's book historic final ticket 22 March 2017





St Peter's, Wexford's Rory O'Connor with Simon McErlean of St Mary's, Magherafelt.

St Peter's of Wexford are Croke Park bound after their 2-10 to 2-9 Hogan Cup semi-final victory over St Mary's of Magherafelt today.

The Model County students carved a niche for themselves as the first team from the school to qualify for the All-Ireland Post Primary SF 'A' decider where they will meet reigning champions St Brendan's of Killarney.

Quinn Saunders' first-half goal boosted St Peter's into a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead against the first time MacRory Cup winners in Inniskeen.

Kevin Small (St Mary's) and Rory O'Connor traded goals during the third quarter and the winners had enough in reserve to withstand a late Magherafelt rally which included a Cormac Murphy green flag.

St Peter's will now turn their attention to a Croke Park showdown with 'The Sem' which is scheduled to be played on Saturday week (April 1).