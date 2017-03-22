Harte plays down Donegal rivalry 22 March 2017





Tempers flare between Donegal and Tyrone players during their Allianz FL clash at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Mickey Harte believes the Tyrone v Donegal rivalry is 'overplayed'.

The Tir Chonaill men enjoyed a morale boosting Division 1 win over the Harte's Red Hands last Saturday evening and there didn't seem to be any love lost between the two teams with all the pushing and shoving that was going on.

But speaking to The Irish Daily Star at the launch of the KN All-Ireland gold challenge, Harte commented: “Rivalries can happen from time to time, and sometimes the whole idea of the enmity that exists within that can be overplayed.

“I know that crowds can get fractious in terms of the vociferous nature of their comments and things like that.

“But that is always going to happen when you have people who are very passionate and maybe don't have as much sense to go with the passion.”