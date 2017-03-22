Dean's the better free taker, says Barney 22 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Dean Rock takes a free against Mayo.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dean Rock's free-taking is a potent weapon in Dublin's attacking arsenal but he's not a one trick pony, insists his father Barney.

“I think people just think he's a free-taker, but the amount of work he does,” Rock senior told The Irish Independent.

“Like, the last ball that went in the last day against Kerry, when he got it, maybe other fellas would have had a shot themselves, but he was alert enough to see (Paul) Mannion who had a left foot and he shoved the ball to Mannion who popped it over the bar.

“Before that, when the ball came in, he gave one to (Conor) McHugh. When everyone was charging at him, he slipped the ball to McHugh and McHugh hit a great ball over the bar with the outside of his foot.

“I think his vision is very, very good. If there's someone in a better spot he will give it to the person in the better spot.

“To me, he probably doesn't shoot enough but that's the way... listen, if there is someone in a better spot he'll give it to them.”

As regards the free taking – was Barney better in his day?

“I was always a 100pc (from frees),” he quipped.

“Ah no, not really. I think nowadays, he would be a better free-taker than I would have been in that he's consistently getting the frees.”