Carew goes 'soul searching' 22 March 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

Sligo manager Niall Carew admits that promotion is out of their hands now.

Last weekend’s defeat to Longford leaves the Connacht side’s promotion hopes depending on other results, a situation that Carew never wanted to be in.

However, the tightness of the group means that Sligo could yet be dragged into a relegation battle and their manager stressed to the Sligo Champion that is a situation they must avoid.

“Look, we’ve a bit of soul searching to do as well,” said Carew. “I think promotion is out of our hands now, we need to bank on other teams to beat each other.

“I know Tipp have to play Armagh in the last game and Tipp have to play Louth in the next game so it’s out of our hands now.

“We just have to make sure we stay in the division. We have to pick up at least one point, our score difference is good for that. It’s going to be all to play for.”

Sligo face Offaly in Markievicz Park on Sunday before rounding off their campaign against Louth at the Gaelic Grounds the following week.