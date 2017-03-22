Laois enter last chance saloon 22 March 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois footballers find themselves in a win or bust situation as we enter the final two rounds of the NFL.

Two wins from their last two games gives them some chance of survival, but a defeat in either game will see them relegated to the league’s bottom tier.

Longford are the opponents on Sunday, while they round off their campaign against Offaly the following weekend.

And manager Peter Creedon told the Leinster Express that their cause will not be helped by the absence of Donie Kingston and Stephen Attride.

“They are must-win, and it looks like we’ll be down Stephen and Donie for next weekend, so we’ll be going in with a young team,” said Creedon.

He added: “It’s disappointing for the lads, because their commitment and their effort and their support to us as a management team has been top notch.”