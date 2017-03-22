O'Neill not popping the champagne yet 22 March 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is sticking to his philosophy of taking it one game at a time, despite being on the verge of promotion to Division One.

The Lilywhites are top of Division Two, one point ahead of Galway, but more significantly, three ahead of third placed Meath with two rounds of the league left.

O’Neill’s charges face Clare at Newbridge this Sunday, before concluding the campaign with an away clash against Galway on Sunday week. A win over the Banner will see Kildare promoted with a game to spare.

Despite being so close to top flight football, O’Neill is certainly not getting carried away as he told the Leinster Leader that this division has been so unpredictable that nothing is impossible.

“Since day one we have always said we would just take it as just one game at a time,” stated O’Neill.

“We didn’t get too despondent when we were beaten by Derry and then when we won any game we didn’t get too excited; one game at a time; eight points from ten for a team just promoted last year is massive and if we can win next week again, we will simply see where that takes us.”