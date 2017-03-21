Kilkenny SFC at the semi-final stage 21 March 2017





Railyard pose for a team photograph before their 2016 Kilkenny SFC final victory over Kilmoganny at Nowlan Park. Pic via Railyard Gfc on Facebook. Railyard pose for a team photograph before their 2016 Kilkenny SFC final victory over Kilmoganny at Nowlan Park. Pic via Railyard Gfc on Facebook.

The draws have taken place for the Kilkenny SFC semi-finals.

For most counties the final stages of their football championship are far off into the future but in the hurling heartland of Kilkenny, things are slightly different.

The Cat's senior football competition got underway on Sunday 26 February and three quarter-finals were played over St Patrick's weekend, with the fourth one on this Thursday.



In the last four Railyard will face either Dicksboro or James Stephens, while Kilmoganny play the winner of the Clara v Millinavat replay.



Railyard are chasing a four-in-a-row having defeated Kilmoganny in last year's decider which was played on the last Saturday of April.

