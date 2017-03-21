Model promotion makes Banty's long commutes worthwhile 21 March 2017





Seamus McEnaney says that seeing Wexford gain promotion to Division Three has justified his long journeys to the Model County and back.

Some eyebrows were raised when the former Monaghan and Meath boss ended a four-year break from intercounty management to take the Wexford job - not least because of the distances and logistics involved - but 'Banty' has overseen a dramatic renaissance on the banks of the Slaney to help his charges secure promotion with two rounds to spare:

"Within my own mind promotion has helped to justify the travel," the Corduff clubman told The Irish Independent. "I'm really enjoying it because of the group of players, how they have responded and the dramatic change within the group in 16 weeks. When they came in to training on November 15, we weren't in the shape of an intercounty team or anywhere close to it.

"For the last 16 weeks, they have given their life to Wexford football and they deserve their promotion. The longer you are in Division Four, the more you become like a Division Four team. This is Wexford's second season it. It's as long as you want to be in it. Before Sunday we had won four games by a combined total of ten points."