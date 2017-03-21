O'Hagan survives leg-break scare 21 March 2017





Down's Darren O'Hagan with Patrick Kearney of Derry

Fears that Down captain Darren O'Hagan might have suffered a broken leg have been dispelled.

The Mourne County corner back was helpd from the Pairc Esler pitch in the closing stages of his team's Division Two defeat to Kildare on Saturday night and there was concern that he might have damaged a bone in his lower leg. But an x-ray has confirmed that the bones are all intact and O'Hagan hopes to play against Galway this weekend:

“Everything’s grand, there’s just a wee bit of stiffness,” the Clonduff clubman told The Irish News. “There was a worry that the fibia had gone. I was fit to walk on it after but they were just weary so they wanted to get it seen to just in case.

“It’s bruising and swelling down into the shin but it’ll be grand for the weekend hopefully.”