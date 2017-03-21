Lidl All-Ireland PPS finals preview 21 March 2017



The Lidl Senior All Ireland Post Primary School’s Finals take place this weekend when Cusack Park (Mullingar) and O’Moore Park (Laois) host the Senior A, B and C Finals.

The action starts on Friday when St Ciaran’s Ballygawley (Tyrone) meet John the Baptist (Limerick) in the Lidl Post Primary Schools Senior A Final at Cusack Park. St. Ciaran’s are hoping to build on the success that they experienced when winning the Junior A title in 2014 and they can still call on several of those players.

The St. Ciaran’s side also have plenty of experience with several of their players already playing Intermediate football with Tyrone and their manager is Tyrone captain, Neamh Woods. St. John the Baptist have made incredible progress in recent years and this is the 4th Lidl PPS All Ireland Final that they will have contested since 2008. Indeed, their experiences in All Ireland finals have mainly been very positive having claimed the Lidl Senior B All Ireland title just last year.

The Lidl Senior B and C Finals will take place as part of a double header at O’Moore Park on Sunday. The action will get underway at 12:15pm when Loreto Clonmel (Tipperary) meet St. Joseph’s Secondary School Rochfortbridge (Westmeath) in the Lidl Senior B Final and this will be followed by the meeting of Holy Faith Secondary School Clontarf (Dublin) who will play Presentation Secondary School Thurles (Tipperary) with the match throwing in at 2:15pm.

Lidl All Ireland Senior Post Primary School Championship Finals 2017

Friday 24th March 2017

Lidl All Ireland Senior ‘A’ Post Primary School Championship Final – ET if Necessary

John the Baptist, Hospital, Limerick v St. Ciaran's, Ballygawley, Tyrone, 1.00pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar, (C Dourneen)

Sunday 26th March 2017

Lidl All Ireland Senior ‘B’ Post Primary School Championship Final – ET if Necessary

Loreto SS, Clonmel, Tipperary v St. Joseph's S.S. Rochfortbridge, Westmeath, 12.15pm, O’Moore Park, Laois, (J Murphy)

Lidl All Ireland Senior ‘C’ Post Primary School Championship Final – ET if Necessary

Presentation S.S, Thurles, Tipperary v Holy Faith S.S. Clontarf, Dublin, 2.15pm, O’Moore Park, Laois, (C McManus)