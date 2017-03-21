Vernon: Orchard good enough for Division Two 21 March 2017





Armagh's Charlie Vernon in action with Niall McDermott of Cavan.

Charlie Vernon believes Division Two football would be a fairer reflection of where Armagh football is at right now.

The Orchard County boosted their hopes of an immediate return to the second tier when trouncing neighbours Louth in Drogheda on Sunday and their full back believes they would not be out of their depths if they went straight back up:

“I think Division Two would be a fair enough reflection of where we’d be at,” the Armagh Harps clubman tells The Irish News.“I think we were unfortunate enough to go down last year, the way results fell. But when we do our job I feel we can compete with most teams at that level.

“We play Antrim and Tipperary and if we win both of them that would guarantee a spot in the League final. But we’ll not be taking anybody for granted. We need to keep doing the simple things well.

“Promotion is very important because the higher the level you’re playing at the more the boys will improve.”