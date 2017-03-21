TG4 to stream live matches online 21 March 2017





TG4 at Croke Park on All-Ireland hurling final day ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan TG4 at Croke Park on All-Ireland hurling final day ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

TG4, the Irish language TV service has announced the launching of a new on-line streaming service that will provide live free to view coverage world-wide containing an attractive fixture list of GAA matches.

The new initiative will see this list of major GAA matches being offered exclusively on-line and available all over the world, a welcome addition to the channel’s acclaimed list of televised Gaelic games matches at all levels from club to inter-county.

First up in this new offering to be streamed live online are the Masita Post Primary Senior Hurling Finals from Semple Stadium on Saturday next, 25th March.

The following week, users of www.tg4.ie will have live, exclusive and free to view access to a mouth-watering list of fixtures, including for the first time, all four U21 Provincial Football Finals.

The full list is as follows on www.tg4.ie:

Saturday 25th March: Masita Post Primary Senior Hurling Finals, Two matches live from Semple Stadium

Wednesday 29th March: Leinster U21 Football Championship Final

Wednesday 29th March: Munster U21 Football Championship Final

Saturday 1st April: Masita Post Primary Senior Football Finals, two matches live from Croke Park

Saturday 1st April: Connacht U21 Football Championship Final

Wednesday 5th April: Ulster U21 Football Championship Final

In addition to the live Webcast of these matches, TG4 will also TV broadcast deferred extended highlights of the matches on the same night (Wednesday 29th March and Wednesday 5th April at 10:30pm).

TG4 Sports Editor Rónán Ó Coisdealbha welcomed the new development: “We know from long experience that there is a huge appetite worldwide from followers of Gaelic Games for high-quality coverage of the widest possible selection of the Association’s premier competitions in hurling and football.

"This initiative is our latest response to that demand we are confident that it will prove very popular and generate favourable comment. Showcasing emerging talent is a core part of TG4’s mission, in sport as in other areas of cultural activity and this Spring will see us prove the truth of the Irish proverb “Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.