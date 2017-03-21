Rebels working hard, insists Deane 21 March 2017





Cork's Ruairi Deane Cork's Ruairi Deane

Ruairi Deane says Cork's footballers are working hard to get their season on track.

The Rebels have again come in for criticism after only drawing Sunday's Division Two clash with Meath at Pairc Ui Rinn, having led by nine points shortly after the restart, but midfielder Deane is ignoring the relentless barbs aimed at Peadar Healy's charges:

“Everybody has their opinion outside the group. If we looked at everything that was going on outside our control, we’d all probably have packed it in at this stage,” the Bantry clubman comments in The Irish Examiner.

“There is no point dwelling on things. We can all sit around feeling sorry for ourselves. No one is going to pat you on the back and pick you up only yourself. We all have good friends and family around us and a good camp inside so we just have to focus on what we can.

“We showed in patches that we can produce it. It is just a bit more consistency throughout that is needed. We are working hard as a team. We don’t go out there to play badly. We’ll all just go back to the grind for the Derry game next week.”