Change of venue for Meath-Wicklow HL clash 21 March 2017





The top of the table Division 2B HL tie between Meath and Wicklow has been moved following storm damage in Trim.

St Loman's Park suffered storm damage in the high winds earlier this month.

Sunday's fixture will now take place at Sean Eiffe Park in Ratoath will be a warm up for the league final between the same two scheduled for Sunday April 2nd.