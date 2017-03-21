Injury-free Jack glad to be back 21 March 2017





Monaghan's Jack McCarron scores a goal against Roscommon Monaghan's Jack McCarron scores a goal against Roscommon

Having been plagued by injury for three years, Jack McCarron is enjoying his current run with the Monaghan seniors.

The classy Currin clubman has shown his quality so far in this year's national football league, assuming the burden from All Star attacker Conor McManus to hit 2-14 in the last three rounds, including 1-7 against Roscommon last weekend.

“It’s good to be back playing a good bit of football. I had a rough couple of years there so it’s great to be back playing and getting on the team," the 24-year-old told The Irish Daily Mirror.

"Hopefully, that continues. I did my cruciate in October 2014 and then I came back and the hamstrings were at me for last year and at the end of last year I got back in for the championship.

“Then I had to get an operation on my ankle after that, from a club game, so I’m just back really at the start of this year. It’s been very frustrating. I’m lucky to have the lads there, they’ve kept pushing me on."