Harte - league final remains within reach 21 March 2017





Mickey Harte points out that, despite having two tough games on the horizon, Tyrone can still win the national football league.

Despite Saturday's sobering defeat in Ballybofey, the Red Hands still share top place on a congested Division One table with Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan. The top two will contest the final and Tyrone's remaining matches are against big guns Mayo and Kerry.

"It's a tough run-in for us but we have to take a positive stance," Harte told The Belfast Telegraph. "While it was disappointing to lose to Donegal, we have to move on. We were well beaten at the end of it all, we had a bad day at the office and that's something that we have to accept.

"Mayo will come to us in search of points following their defeat to Cavan so we know they will pose a difficult challenge and we have to be ready for this. While the conditions did not suit our running game against Donegal, we hope to do better next Sunday and of course against Kerry the following week.

"The league title is still within our gambit as it is within the compass of other sides."