Cavanagh: Red Hands must "go at Mayo" 21 March 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and Seamus O'Shea of Mayo

Sean Cavanagh says Tyrone need a big performance against Mayo this weekend to get Saturday night's drubbing at the hands of Donegal out of their system.

Mickey Harte's men were flying in the national league until they were comprehensively beaten in Ballybofey and veteran attacker Cavanagh hopes they can rebound against Mayo in Omagh on Sunday:

"You will always have motivation for a big game. There is always something but I suspect more than anything the game against Mayo will be about trying to put this performance behind us," the Moy ace told The Irish Daily Mirror.

"We really have to get over this here and start to prove to ourselves and our supporters that we are better than this. It is going to be a couple of days now of putting the head down and trying to see what happened.

"It's a cliche but we have to get back and fix it this week and go at Mayo on Sunday in Omagh."