Martin McGuinness was an ardent Derry GAA supporter 21 March 2017





The late Republican leader Martin McGuinness had a huge passion for Derry GAA.

The Sinn Féin politician and former deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland was born within 50 metres of Celtic Park and was imbued with a great love of gaelic games all his life.

His brother, Tom McGuinness, was one of Derry's greatest-ever footballers, togging out at midfield for the Oak Leaf County at senior level for twelve years between 1968 and 1980 and winning three Ulster SFC medals as well as provincial and All-Ireland U21 honours in '68.

As well as attending matches on a regular basis, Martin McGuinness frequently took to Twitter to express his great love and support of the GAA and it was fitting that some of his final tweets highlighted the terrific achievements of his fellow countymen from Slaughtneil in reaching the 2017 All-Ireland Club SFC final.



GAA President Aogan Farrell paid tribute to the former Deputy First Minister: “On behalf of the wider GAA Family we would like to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to the family of Martin, most notably his wife Bernie, his children and grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family following his sad passing after his brief illness.

“Martin was a proud Derry man and a regular attendee at our games, whether it was at Celtic Park, other venues across Ulster or indeed around Ireland, including of course Croke Park.

“He worked tirelessly in recent decades for the betterment of all and the improvement to life on this island over that time, most notably in the north, is testament to his efforts.

“His influence and charisma will be sorely missed.”

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.

Huge performance from #TheToughest to reach the All Ireland Senior Club Final.The pride of @Doiregaa, GACSlaughtneil were magnificent. #GAA pic.twitter.com/D4gOgZoOKv — Martin McGuinness (@M_McGuinness_SF) February 11, 2017

Donegal GAA wishes to express its sympathy to the McGuinness family on the death of Martin McGuinness. pic.twitter.com/0rkqaRmg9M — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) March 21, 2017