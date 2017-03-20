First ever ladies league match confirmed for Croker 20 March 2017





Dublin's Sorcha Furlong tackles Cora Staunton of Mayo ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan Dublin's Sorcha Furlong tackles Cora Staunton of Mayo ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

History will be made next Saturday evening when Dublin and Mayo meet in the first ever ladies football National League game to be played at Croke Park.

The game, which gets underway at 5pm, will act as a curtain-raiser to the Allianz League Division 1 sixth round clash between Dublin and Roscommon at 7pm. Tickets for the double-header cost €15 (€12 online) for adults and €5 for children.

“The Ladies Gaelic Football Association would like to thank the GAA, Croke Park, Dublin GAA and our sponsors, Lidl, for their co-operation in making this fixture possible,” a LGFA statement read.