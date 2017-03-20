Fitzsimons looking for two more points 20 March 2017





Antrim manager Frank Fitzsimons.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Antrim manager Frank Fitzsimons.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Frank Fitzsimons reckons two points from their remaining two games against Armagh and Longford will be enough to keep Antrim in Division 3 for another season.

The Saffrons eased their relegation worries with a crucial home win over Laois yesterday, but Fitzsimons knows there's still work to do.

"We said at the start of the year we thought six points was the magic number and we hope it still is. We still need two points to, hopefully, stay up," the joint-manager told the Irish News.

"It was a very heartening win, it was very tough, Laois are a tough team. Our lads dug in very well at the end to see it out. All you can hope for is two points, we got them, and we're pleased in the changing room."