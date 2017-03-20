Launch of 'Jersey for Ben' 20 March 2017





'Jersey for Ben', is a joint initiative between the Downs GAA Club, Clonkill Hurling Club and Mullingar Rugby Club with the support of Westmeath GAA and Leinster Rugby.

Three sports clubs have come together to remember teenager Ben Murray, who died suddenly on New Year's Eve.

Thirteen-year-old Ben played Gaelic football with The Downs, hurling with Clonkill, rugby for Mullingar and was also a member of the Westmeath U14 football development squad. 'Jersey for Ben', which is a joint initiative between the three clubs he represented with distinction, was launched on Friday night with the support of Westmeath GAA and Leinster Rugby.

Orders are now being taken for the tastefully designed jersey which costs €35 for children and €45 for adults. All profits will go to a charity of the Murray family's choice.