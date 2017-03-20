Conroy and Kielt cross paths once again 20 March 2017





Left, Galway's Paul Conroy and right, James Kielt of Derry. Left, Galway's Paul Conroy and right, James Kielt of Derry.

Paul Conroy and James Kielt put their friendship aside for 70 minutes in Tuam yesterday when Galway and Derry faced off in the Allianz League.

The pair have been friends since Paul's family hosted James' club Kilrea when they competed in the 2003 All-Ireland Feile Peil na nOg. Four years later, they marked each other as Conroy captained Galway to victory over Derry in the All-Ireland MFC final at Croke Park.

Their paths crossed once again yesterday and once again St. James' clubman Conroy finished on the winning side.

Conroy and Kielt during the 2007 All-Ireland minor final at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.