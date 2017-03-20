O'Neill happy to 'win ugly'

20 March 2017

The Kildare team stand for the national anthem before their Allianz FL clash against Down at Pairc Esler, Newry.
©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Kildare's workmanlike performance against Down in Newry on Saturday night pleased their manager Cian O'Neill no end.

Two goals from half-time sub David Slattery proved the difference as the Lilywhites moved a step closer to achieving back-to-back promotions.

"Sometimes you have to win ugly," O'Neill told the Irish News.

"Today was always going to be a dogfight and the lads dug in and really put a huge second half there. We just made it as difficult for them as they were making it for us because they had 14 behind the ball and that's tough, let me tell you."

On Confey clubman Slattery's contribution, O'Neill enthused: "We always say to the subs 'make an impact, make a difference' - his impact was just phenomenal."




