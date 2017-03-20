Comeback pleases Walsh 20 March 2017





Kevin Walsh was delighted with Galway's response to going six points down against Derry.

The Tribesmen scored three goals in the last 10 minutes to run out 5-15 to 2-15 winners and maintain their promotion push from Division 2 of the Allianz League.

"I think if we had taken a few early chances, we would have made life much easier for ourselves," the Galway manager said in the Irish Daily Star.

"We found ourselves six behind and the challenge of that is great for us as we come towards the end of the league. The biggest thing at half-time for us was to get our structures back in place, so we had a chance to refocus the minds."

His opposite number Damian Barton remarked: "This league is crazy. If we had won today, we would probably have gone third. You come out every day to win matches and we need to win our last two matches (to avoid relegation)."