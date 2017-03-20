'They were absolutely fantastic' 20 March 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Mattie McGleenan lauded his Cavan team after their sensational victory over Mayo.

The Breffni County gave their survival hopes a major lift with their first Division 1 victory in 13 years at a shell-shocked Elvery's MacHale Park.

"They were absolutely fantastic," the Cavan manager is quoted as saying in the Irish Examiner.

"We needed extra players to stand up and perform today and, in fairness, that's what happened, that's why we won.

"We had a team performance. We've had individuals playing well like last week, six or seven of them for 10 or 15 minutes. We needed everybody to turn up today.

"And that's the pleasing thing - that Cavan turned up today in their entirety and that gives us a great bounce going into the Kerry game next week."